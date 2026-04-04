Microsoft has delivered a fresh controversy in the world of AI – its Copilot AI tool is strictly certified for entertainment, not for serious advice. Microsoft has come under scrutiny after its official Terms of Use for ‘Copilot for Individuals’ explicitly states that the AI assistant is intended “for entertainment purposes only.”

The disclaimer warns users that the tool “can make mistakes, and it may not work as intended,” and advises them not to rely on it for important advice. The Copilot model is primarily dependent on existing AI models like Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s GPT, xAI’s Grok and others.

The latest clause, which appears in the consumer version of Copilot’s terms (last updated in late 2025), reads: “Copilot is for entertainment purposes only. It can make mistakes, and it may not work as intended. Don’t rely on Copilot for important advice. Use Copilot at your own risk.”

Microsoft’s warning applicable for consumers only

Microsoft has heavily promoted Copilot as a productivity tool, integrating it deeply into Windows 11, Edge, Office apps, and marketing Copilot+ PCs as AI-powered devices for everyday work and creativity. The company continues to push the AI aggressively to both consumers and businesses.

ALSO READ From Oracle and Meta to Atlassian: 5 major layoffs in 2026 by tech giants amid AI advances

However, the strong “entertainment only” disclaimer applies specifically to the free or individual consumer version of Copilot.

Microsoft’s enterprise offering, Microsoft 365 Copilot, is positioned more formally as a business productivity tool. That said, it also carries its own warnings about potential inaccuracies and the need for human oversight.

Experts note that such liability-limiting language is common across large language model providers, including similar restrictive clauses from companies like Anthropic. However, the blunt wording stands out given Microsoft’s massive investment and marketing push behind Copilot.

If you use Copilot, what should you do?

While generative AI tools have become powerful assistants for coding, writing, research, and brainstorming, they remain prone to hallucinations, factual errors, and inconsistent outputs. This is what Microsoft is warning its users about. The company has previously advised users across its AI products to verify critical information independently and treat outputs as suggestions rather than definitive answers.

Hence, if you rely on the Copilot tool on your Windows PC, it is advised that you should consider verifying all answers from the tool instead of blindly trusting it.