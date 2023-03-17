Microsoft turbocharges Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook with GPT 4 powered AI Copilot: Details

Microsoft 365 Copilot has officially been launched. Microsoft’s new AI-powered tool is aimed at helping people write documents, draft emails, create presentations, and more. The new tool is powered by GPT 4 and will work alongside Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said that this tool will fundamentally change how we interact with computing and unlock a new wave of productivity growth. “With our new copilot for work, we are giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface – natural language.”

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Everything to know

Microsoft 365 users will see the Copilot tool in their sidebar as an assistant. Microsoft Word users can create first drafts, while PowerPoint users can create presentations using the new tool. Excel users can analyze trends and create data visualizations.

“It works alongside you, embedded in the apps millions of people use every day: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and more,” wrote Microsoft 365 head Jared Spataro in a blog post. “Copilot is a whole new way of working.”

Copilot in Outlook can help sort the inbox in minutes, while Copilot in Teams will make every meeting productive by helping with tasks like summarizing key discussion points and suggesting action items in real-time during a meeting. Microsoft informs that Copilot in Power Platform will help users automate repetitive tasks, create chatbots, and do more.

While Copilot is essentially a chatbot and can help share the work load at offices by taking care of the content part, Spataro cautions that the tool may not always be correct. “Sometimes Copilot will be right, other times usefully wrong – but it will always put you further ahead,” he writes.

In the coming months, Microsoft wants to add Copilot to all its productivity apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Viva, Power Platform, and more. “Microsoft 365 Copilot’s foundational skills are a game-changer for productivity: It can already create, summarize, analyze, collaborate and automate using your specific business content and context. But it doesn’t stop there. Copilot knows how to command apps (e.g., “animate this slide”) and work across apps, translating a Word document into a PowerPoint presentation. And Copilot is designed to learn new skills,” writes Spataro.