Microsoft to let users share, edit Edge browser tabs in real-time with new feature: Details

According to Microsoft, this feature will let you share your tabs with your colleagues and the tabs can be edited in real-time. With the help of Workspace, you can neatly label the groups by gathering a bunch of tabs on a particular topic. “In Workspaces, you can create a single, shared view of your group’s web pages and documents within a unique browser window, with real-time updates,” the tea at Microsoft Edge said.

According to Microsoft, this feature will not disclose your private information to anyone. Also, this feature will not allow others to view the website content which only you have access to.

Where to find Workspace and how to use this feature?

Microsoft’s Workspace can be seen on the top-left corner of the browser. Click on the Workspace and then create and name the Workspace, you can also add colours to your Workspace. After doing this, you will need to add the contact with whom you want to share the particular tab, for this, you have to click on the invite button and hit the copy link. After this, you are good to go with the link, copy the link and share it with your colleagues over mail or normal messaging service. The moment your colleagues will accept the invitation, their names, and icons will appear in your Workspace.

“Today, we are excited to announce that we’re opening Edge Workspaces for a limited public preview. Edge Workspaces provides a great way for you to separate your browsing tasks into dedicated windows so you can stay focused and organized across tasks,” the Microsoft Edge team said.

The limited public preview is live now on Workspace.