Microsoft to increase Xbox Series X, Series S first-party game prices in 2023

Be prepared to pay more for Xbox Game Studios games like Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield in 2023. Microsoft is planning to increase the prices of its first-party games by up to $10, i.e., from the existing $59.99 to $69.99, from next year to seemingly reflect the “content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles.”

You’ll still be able to play these games at no extra charge if you’re a Game Pass subscriber (and Microsoft is also sticking to its commitment to bring them to Game Pass the same day as launch) but if you choose to buy the full game separately, you’ll have to pay more. The updated pricing is in line with what rivals like Sony charge for their games.

“Starting in 2023 our new, built for next-gen, full-priced games, including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield, will launch at $69.99 on all platforms,” Microsoft was quoted as saying by The Verge.

“This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles. As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they launch,” Redmond added.

India prices should naturally factor in your usual parametres like currency exchange value. There is no official figure quoted by Microsoft at the time of writing.

As for the Xbox consoles themselves, Microsoft seems to be planning no surprises there, at least not in the immediate term. The Xbox Series X, which is Microsoft’s flagship new-gen console, was launched in India at a price of Rs 49,990. This has since been revised to Rs 55,990. Availability, though it has improved over time, is still no where close to demand. The Series X is hard to find, even today, relative to its more affordable sibling, the Series S.

Also Read | Sony PS5 price hike: Microsoft to not increase Xbox prices, Nintendo won’t hike Switch prices either