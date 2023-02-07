Microsoft to announce ChatGPT version of Bing at February 7 surprise event

Microsoft, the software giant and one of the top investors in OpenAI, has announced a major news event to be held today (February 7) at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The Verge reports that the company sent out invitations to select individuals last week for an in-person event and now the official announcement comes minutes after Google officially introduced its new ChatGPT rival called Bard.

Although no details have been officially released by the company, speculation is rife about what Microsoft has in store. There are rumours that the company may launch its new AI based product or service given the recent introduction of Google’s ChatGPT rival today. There are also rumours swirling that Microsoft could reveal new updates to its popular operating system, Windows, or showcase its latest advancements in cloud computing. There are good chances that the company may talk about its collaboration with ChatGPT and its rumoured incorporation of ChatGPT into its search platform Bing.

There are rumours that Microsoft is working on a new Bing which will be powered by ChatGPT. Microsoft and OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab and maker of popular AI language models ChatGPT3 and Dall-E, recently announced the third phase of their long-term partnership through a multi-billion dollar investment.

As part of this extended collaboration, Microsoft will increase its investment in the development and deployment of specialised supercomputing systems to support OpenAI’s independent AI research, and will also continue to build out Azure’s AI infrastructure. OpenAI’s models will be deployed across Microsoft’s products.

Microsoft’s announcement comes minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT to the world. Named Bard, the AI tool is said to be a “conversational AI service” that can give high-quality responses, simplify complex topics, and more. Bard is currently available to trusted testers with company’s plans to make it more widely available in the coming weeks.

