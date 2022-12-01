Microsoft Teams update brings Scheduled messages, Instant polls, Block group chat and more features



Microsoft Teams is getting several new features to improve the overall user experience of the app. Teams- a popular messaging app designed for workspace and especially the remote work mode- in the latest update from Microsoft has received some major accessibility features that is expected to make the video conferencing platform more user friendly.

“From meetings to devices, from large meetings to 1;1 chats, we keep finding ways to innovate in a fashion that you can continue to easily collaborate. Between finding devices to ensure everyone in the meetings in included to leveraging AI enhancements for transcription, Microsoft Teams ensure that you have the information at your fingertips,” wrote Holly Lehman, the product marketing manager of Microsoft Teams, in company’s blog post announcing the latest November updates.

The new update brings some major upgrades to Teams like ability to launch instant polls in meeting, ability to see up to 49 videos in a screen, blocking group chat from unknown source, screen pop for incoming PSTN calls and more. Apart from these, the new update also brings few licensing updates. Here is a list of all the major updates which you will see in your Microsoft Teams.

Enabling PSTN dial-in, dial-out, and call-me members to join Breakout Rooms: Teams now allows members to dial-in or dial-out PSTN calls in the breakout rooms and come back to the main room when breakout rooms end.

Instant polls for meetings: Microsoft Teams now has a quick way to get feedbacks from the members in the meeting. The app now allows organizers to create instant polls with binary responses such as Yes/No, heart/broken heart, thumb up/down etc.

Automatic switch to Large Gallery View to show up to 49 videos: The Teams app will now automatically switch to a Large Gallery View to show up to 49 videos on the screen. Those using Teams on Chrome and Edge browsers also get improved pre-join, dynamic view, and the updated control bar.

Hot Desking in portrait mode for Teams Displays: Teams displays will now support hot desking in portrait mode. Hot desking on Teams displays allows employees to reserve flexible workspaces in an office space that aren’t assigned to a specific employee.