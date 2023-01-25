Microsoft Teams, Outlook, other services down for users in India: Details

Microsoft Outlook along with Teams, Azure, Graph and other Microsoft services are down in India. The company upon its investigation has identified a potential networking issue. It is reviewing the telemetry to figure out its next step to fix the issue.

“We’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps. You can find additional information on our status page at https://msft.it/6011eAYPc or on SHD under MO502273,” company announced in a Tweet today.

As per the Service Health Status report shared by Microsoft, the company received reports for the major Microsoft services namely- Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Graph.

According to DownDetector, the website that tracks app outages, the reports of service outage starting coming in at around 1PM today. The website has received over 3000 complaints for just Teams alone. Most of the complaints are being reported from India.

Microsoft service users are facing difficulty accessing various Microsoft services, including Outlook, Teams, and Office 365. The outage comes at a particularly inconvenient time, as many people are at their offices when this happens and are relying heavily on these services for official communication and productivity.

The anxious users have taken it to microblogging platform to express the difficulty they are facing. Hashtags like #MicrosoftTeams and #Azure are trending on Twitter.

Microsoft has issued a statement on their official Twitter account acknowledging the outage and are looking into it. The company has also set up a status page to provide updates on the situation.

Microsoft 365 has about 60 million userbase worldwide. Teams- the popular video conferencing app used at offices has seen a significant increase in the last few years. The work from home model during the pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of this app