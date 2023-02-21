Microsoft Teams 2.0 under works, to be faster and more responsive: Report

Microsoft is working on a new Teams aka Teams 2.0 or Teams 2.1. The new and refreshed Teams is expected to be faster and more responsive. It is said to be rebuilt from the scratch to improve its system resource usage on PCs and laptops, reports The Verge.

Sources aware of this development at Microsoft told the news website that the company is internally testing the new Teams and plans to out a preview of it to Teams users in March. Users, however, will have a option to switch between the new and old versions of the app through a toggle given within the app.

Internally called as Teams 2.0 or 2.1, the company has been working on this since past several years. Along with memory and CPU hogging issues, the new Teams is also expected to address other complaints and issues reported Teams user.

Microsoft Teams is one of the most popular and used video calling app used at offices. However, the quality and comfort of using the app may sometimes come at the cost of high consumption of memory and CPU usage. The new Teams is expected to fix this issue by using 50% less memory, reduced CPU usage and resulting in better battery life performance on laptops.

Microsoft earlier this week announced that the classic and free Microsoft Teams will no longer be available for users and small businesses after April 12, 2023. The company has announced to pull the plug on older version of Teams and users will be required to pay for the access to their chats and data. Users won’t be given any direct migration path to switch to new version. The current free version of Teams for businesses will continue to run but under a different name called Microsoft Teams Free.

Microsoft earlier this month also introduced ChatGPT 3.5-powered features to Teams Premium. It adds a host of new AI-powered features to the app like AI-generated notes and personalised time-markers.