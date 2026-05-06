Microsoft is trying to compete with Google’s Gemini by expanding the capabilities of its AI assistant Copilot. The tech giant has announced the rollout of its AI assistant Copilot Cowork in smartphones, bringing the feature to both iOS and Android devices. This update is a significant step in the company’s effort to transform Copilot from a conversational chatbot tool into a more action-oriented AI agent capable of handling real-world tasks.

The latest Cowork update also introduces features like “Skills” and plugin support, allowing Copilot to integrate with specialised Microsoft tools. Copilot Cowork will have better capabilities across domains such as data analysis, marketing, and workflow automation. This updated Copilot is aimed at improving productivity for enterprise users by enabling Copilot to execute tasks rather than simply respond to prompts.

Copilot Cowork is available on mobile devices

With the new update, Copilot Cowork is now accessible on Android and iOS devices, providing an alternative to Google’s Gemini. The mobile rollout of Copilot enables it to do background task execution, meaning users can initiate workflows and monitor progress remotely without being tied to a desktop environment, using voice commands.

This development builds on Microsoft’s broader push to integrate Copilot across devices and platforms, ensuring a seamless user experience. By extending Cowork to iOS and Android, the company is targeting professionals who require flexibility and continuous access to AI-driven tools in their daily workflows.

Skills and plugins expand capabilities

A key highlight of the update is the introduction of “Skills,” which function as specialised extensions that allow Copilot to perform domain-specific tasks. These include capabilities such as handling data workflows, generating reports, and assisting in project management.

In addition, plugin support enables deeper integration with third-party tools, enhancing Copilot’s ability to automate complex processes. Industry observers note that such integrations could make Copilot more versatile across sectors, including legal, finance, and marketing.

The addition of skills and plugins reflects a broader industry trend toward modular AI systems, where assistants can be customised based on user needs and organisational requirements.

Positioning Copilot as a productivity tool

Microsoft’s latest update shows its ambition to reposition Copilot as more than just a chatbot. With Cowork, the AI can plan tasks, execute workflows, and deliver outcomes with minimal human intervention.

Cowork is designed to operate within enterprise security frameworks, ensuring compliance while handling sensitive data. It can also provide checkpoints during task execution, allowing users to monitor or adjust processes as needed.

As competition intensifies in the AI assistant space, Microsoft’s push toward “agentic” AI systems that can act independently signals a shift in how such tools are expected to function. With Android and iOS integration and expanded capabilities, Copilot is positioning itself as a productivity tool in the competitive AI assistant space.