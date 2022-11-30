Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 now available for buying in India: Check price, specifications

The all-new Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 are now available for buying in India. Both these laptops were unveiled by the company last month alongside a bunch of other products including an Xbox Adaptive Controller and Adaptive Accessories.



Surface 9 Pro, Surface 5: Specifications



The Surface 9 Pro laptop is a 2-in-1 laptop which comes with both a stylus and touch support. The Surface Pro 9 laptop comes with a 13.3-inch display along with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This device can be purchased in two variants – one comes powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor, while the other comes with Microsoft’s SQ3 processor.



Surface 5, on the other hand, comes in two display sizes – 13.5-inch and 15- inch. The smaller variant comes in both i5 and i7 configurations. Whereas the higher-end variant comes with 12th Gen Intel Core I& series processors. The laptop will also run-on Windows 11 out-of-the-box.



Surface 9 Pro, Surface 5: Price, availability



Surface 9 Pro was launched priced at Rs 1,05,999. The laptop comes in four colour options which include Forest, Platinum, Sapphire and Graphite.



Whereas Surface Laptop 5 was launched priced at Rs 1,07,999 for the base variant which is 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, while the higher-end version with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage comes priced at Rs 1, 78999.



Buyers can choose to buy between Windows 11, Windows 11 Pro and other storage options. The Surface 5 laptop is available in four colour options- Sage, Sandstone, Matte Black and Platinum.



Upon purchasing the Surface Pro 9, customers will also get a complimentary keyboard worth Rs 14,999. Whereas, upon purchasing Surface Laptop 5, buyers will get a Surface poppy red Arc Mouse which will be worth Rs 7,499.



The Surface 9 Pro as well as the Surface 5 can be purchased from Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sale and several other authorised Surface resellers.

