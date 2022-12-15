Microsoft says India among top 3 countries where most IoT malware originated from in 2022

According to Microsoft’s new Cyber Signals report, this year India stands amongst the top three countries of the world with the greatest number of malware infections for IoT or Internet of Things devices. The other two countries are the US and China. It was found by the Microsoft researchers that 38 percent of it comes from China itself when the company analysed 2022 data threat across countries. 18 percent of the malware was observed in the US and it is the second most infected country. On Wednesday, it was reported by the officials that the attacks are suspected to originate from Hong Kong and China.

The report mentioned that “Microsoft researchers found that India is amongst the top 3 countries originating IoT malware infection in 2022. Therefore, the cyberthreat landscape is real and security is the need of the hour.” The report also mentioned that “The spike in attackers’ presence in these environments and networks is fuelled by the convergence and interconnectivity many organisations have adopted over the past few years.”

It was also noticed by the researchers that traditional IT equipment, controllers, operational technology IoT devices like cameras and routers observed IoT malware threats across the countries. With the digital landscape of all developed and developing countries rapidly growing, such threats are on the rise more than ever before. This report comes alongside the cyberattack on the servers of two major hospitals in India’s capital city New Delhi- AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital. It affected billing, report generation, internet services, smart lab, appointment system and other general and important hospital data. This happened back in the month of November. It was added by officials that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got it written from the Delhi Police that can further be added to obtain information from Interpol.

