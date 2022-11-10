Microsoft rolls out iCloud integration for Windows 11; here’s how to use it

Microsoft, on Wednesday, announced the integration of iCloud Photos in the Photos app on Windows 11. The company believes that this will make it easier to have direct access to all their iPhone photos in one place on their desktop or laptop. The rollout will be available via a Microsoft Store update to the Photos app.



In terms of availability, the company’s blog post mentions that by the end of November all Windows 11 users should get this update. It is being rolled out in more than 190 countries around the world.



The company further in its blog post mentioned that this process of integration of iCloud photos with Windows 11 is to make the life of users easier. They will be able to see all the images in one gallery. Users with this integration will also have direct access to all the photos on the laptop.



To make use of this new integration, users need to make sure that their Photos app is updated after installing the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store. They will be required to sign in and choose to sync photos. By doing this, all the iCloud Photos will simply appear in their Photos app.



The company in its latest Windows 11 update has introduced several new features like a snipping tool to edit images, and record story with the help of a recorder, Windows Studio Effects to help blur images, automatic framing, easily accessible controls, navigation using voice commands, easily switch desktops and more.

