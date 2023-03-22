Microsoft puts Dall-E AI smarts inside Bing to let users easily turn text into images

Microsoft is taking the AI game a step up by integrating powers of text-fed image generation to its Bing search. The company has announced the launch of Bing Image Creator, an AI-powered tool that allows users to generate images using words they write to describe the image they want to see.

Powered by OpenAI’s DALL∙E, Bing Image Creator is integrated into the Bing chat experience and will be rolled out initially in Creative mode. Users can type a description of an image, add context like location or activity, and choose an art style to generate an image.

“It’s like your creative copilot. Just type something like “draw an image” or “create an image” as a prompt in chat to get creating a visual for a newsletter to friends or as inspiration for redecorating your living room,” writes explains Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing, in the blog post.

Microsoft is also incorporating Bing Image Creator into Microsoft Edge, making it the first browser with an integrated AI-powered image generator. To use the image generator tool in Edge, user simply needs to click the Bing Image Creator icon given in the sidebar.

Mehdi explains that to ensure responsible use of the image creator tool, Microsoft is working closely with OpenAI to add safeguards into the tool. These controls aim to limit the generation of harmful or unsafe images

“When our system detects that a potentially harmful image could be generated by a prompt, it blocks the prompt and warns the user. We also make it clear that Image Creator’s images are generated by AI, and we include a modified Bing icon in the bottom left corner of each image to help indicate that the image was created using Image Creator,” writes Mehdi.

Seeing the growing demand for visual experiences, Microsoft is also making Stories and updated Knowledge Cards 2.0 available to all Bing users. Stories are AI-powered visual summary that offers more engaging way to learn about the topic you search. It contains images and short videos. Knowledge Cards 2.0 is an AI-powered infographic-inspired experience that provides fun facts and key information at a glance. It has been updated to include interactive, dynamic content like charts, graphs, timelines, visual stories, and more.

Bing Image Creator is now available in the Bing preview experience at bing.com/create for Bing users around the world in English, with more language support to come. It is also available in Microsoft Edge from the Image Creator icon in the sidebar for both desktop and mobile. Bing Image Creator integrated into Bing chat is rolling out to Bing preview users on both desktop and mobile starting today.