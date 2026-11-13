In a latest update, Microsoft said that fixes to the ongoing hours-long outage “are not taking as expected” while the company works to improve its services. As Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams and other apps of the company experienced disruption, it’s been around 10 hours since the services were impacted across the world.

“We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed that change is not taking as expected,” Microsoft said in an update to its website. “We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances.”

The tech giant had previously said in an update that its team was “seeing positive results” as it sought to restart affected systems and was actively monitoring the performance. “As capacity is restored, users may experience a gradual recovery as their clients reconnect,” Microsoft said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.

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What caused the Microsoft outage?

Microsoft initially attributed the disruption to “elevated load” on its infrastructure in multiple regions. In a social media post on X, the Windows maker said the issue wasn’t tied to an increase in traffic but a number of servers being “unexpectedly unavailable,” ultimately taking a toll on the rest of the infrastructure. It later added that a major part of affected servers became “overwhelmed,” leading to the disruption.

Microsoft outage hit 74 countries in 1 hour

According to monitoring Downdetector, problems were first detected at just after 16:15 GMT Thursday. The tracker further notified that the Microsoft outage reached 74 countries in about one hour. Troubling reports associated with Outlook surged globally to nearly 140,000 around 18:00 GMT on November 12, more than 2,000 times the normal level, the BBC reported.

More than 430 million people use Microsoft 365 apps, according to Microsoft’s website. It further notes that more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies use its AI chatbot, Copilot.

The outage also hit other major platforms using Microsoft’s services. Both OpenAI and Anthropic said they had identified issued impacting their links to Microsoft services.

Not a cyber attack?

Australia’s Home Affairs and Cybersecurity Minister Tony Burke divulged that he’d spoken to Microsoft officials in the country, and they “do not believe they are dealing with a cyber event.”

Burke told reporters earlier today, “They believe that they’re dealing in some ways similar to what we saw with respect to CrowdStrike, where there is an update that has gone awry,” adding that the outage’s impact “is very much on email systems.”

Microsoft executive Charles Lamanna has also since ruled out that a cyber attack caused the outage on Thursday.

“We regret that today’s outages caused disruptions for our customers, and we are working to address the issue,” the EVP of Copilot, Agents, and Platform at Microsoft wrote on X. “We will continue to share more information as soon as we have it, and for now I can confirm that there is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity.”

We regret that today’s outages caused disruptions for our customers, and we are working to address the issue. We will continue to share more information as soon as we have it, and for now I can confirm that there is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity. — Charles Lamanna (@clamanna) November 13, 2026

There is still no information on when Microsoft’s services will likely be restored.