A widespread global outage of Microsoft‘s workplace services disrupted businesses, government agencies and consumers across 74 countries on Friday, with problems persisting for a second day as the technology major struggled to restore its systems. The disruption affected Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams and Copilot, while also spilling over to artificial intelligence platforms OpenAI and Anthropic, whose services reported problems with their Microsoft 365 connectors.

The outage, which began on Thursday, November 12, left users unable to access email accounts, send or receive messages and use several workplace applications. Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions, recorded more than 138,000 reports of Outlook problems at the peak of the outage early Friday. Reports subsequently moderated but rose again in several regions, including India, as users attempted to access the services during business hours. The disruption was reported across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

In India, users began reporting problems around 11 pm on Thursday, with a fresh spike in complaints on Friday morning. “We regret the disruption Friday’s outage has caused for many of our customers. Our global teams continue to work with urgency to resolve the issue,” Puneet Chandok, president, Microsoft India and South Asia, said in a post on LinkedIn.

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Airline IndiGo said its email support services had been affected and that it might not be able to receive customer emails. It asked passengers requiring urgent assistance to use its website or mobile application. The airline said its other customer support channels remained operational. Air India also had to reroute some email communications. Flight operations at both airlines remained unaffected.

Microsoft said the disruption was primarily affecting services dependent on Exchange Online, its cloud-based email platform. Users faced difficulties accessing Outlook through desktop and web applications, while email delivery was delayed. Copilot Chat was also affected, with users unable to load the service or access workplace information such as emails, calendars and files.

On Teams, core messaging and online meetings remained largely functional, but calendar-related features, including scheduling and viewing meetings, faced problems. Access to files stored directly on SharePoint Online also remained available.

In its updates, Microsoft said that “a number of servers being unexpectedly unavailable” had put pressure on the remaining infrastructure. It subsequently identified a process on the affected servers responsible for establishing secure connections that was becoming overwhelmed, causing them to stop processing requests.

The company said it was testing a configuration change, restarting affected infrastructure and reversing a recent network configuration change that coincided with the start of the disruption. It also introduced temporary traffic restrictions in some locations to stabilise the servers.

Microsoft Executive Vice-President Charles Lamanna said in a post on X that the company regretted the disruption and was working to address it. “For now I can confirm that there is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity,” he said. In a later update, Microsoft reported improved server stability after applying an authentication and routing configuration patch to part of its infrastructure. However, recovery remained gradual, with services operating below normal capacity in some regions. The company said it would publish a detailed post-incident report after the issue was resolved.

The outage also highlighted the risks of concentration in the technology infrastructure that businesses increasingly depend on. Mark Gregory, associate professor at RMIT University’s School of Engineering, said the problem appeared to involve Microsoft’s network layer and could lead to a cascading failure as users were redirected to a smaller pool of available servers. “If you lose part of that pool, then all of the users are trying to access the remaining servers, and that overloads them. And then they go down,” he said. He said businesses relying on cloud services needed alternative arrangements to maintain operations when a major provider suffered a disruption.