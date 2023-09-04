scorecardresearch
Microsoft kills its free MS Word alternative WordPad after nearly 30 years; here's everything you need to know

WordPad is officially a thing of the past, now.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Microsoft kills its free MS Word alternative WordPad after nearly 30 years; here’s everything you need to know
WordPad is officially a thing of the past, now.

Microsoft will not be updating WordPad anymore and will be removing it via a future Windows release. Instead, Redmond’s tech giant is recommending its paid and honestly, better and feature-rich word processing application – Microsoft Word for rich text documents and Windows Notepad for simpler and plainer text documents. 

This comes after a report that Microsoft is revamping its Notepad to maybe compete with the likes of Apple Notes, available on Mac. One notable tip says that the revamp will allow Notepad to “auto save and auto restore tabs” which may be truly helpful. 

Microsoft Word vs WordPad: 5 key differences


Microsoft WordWordPad
PricingPaidFree
FeaturesAdvanced and feature-rich. Includes option to add tables, chart, graphics, comments, grammar and spell check. Also, it supports extensions like Grammarly.Basic text formatting options.
CompatibilityCan save in multiple file formats such as *.doc, *.docx, *.pdf, *.rtf, etc.Can save files only in *.rtf and *.txt.
Platforms available onWindows, macOS, Android, iOS, WebWindows
Which is easier to use?Word may seem a bit more complex to use due to the plethora of options.WordPad is light and easier to deploy and manage.
Released in19831995

WordPad’s on-and-off journey 

It first came out with Windows 95 in the year 1995, replacing Windows Write – which shipped with the original Windows. Easier explained, if we put Microsoft Word, WordPad and Notepad in one space and compare the three; it would find its place as less-feature-rich than MS Word, but an upgrade over current Notepad.

Also Read

Microsoft last revamped it with Windows 7 – nearly 14 years earlier – to match the aesthetics. And, now we bid goodbye to WordPad and keep an eye on the expected revamp of Notepad in Windows 12.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 13:32 IST

