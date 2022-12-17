Microsoft is bringing real-time AI voice translation to Skype for more natural sounding conversations

A real-time voice translation in Skype has been launched by Microsoft. It can translate a person’s voice in real time by making use of Artificial Intelligence and make the translated voice seem like it is being said by an original speaker. It will be available in group video calling feature and Telephony within the next months as well.

In a blog post Microsoft mentioned, “We are launching translation of Skype to Skype video calls in real-time, using your natural voice. This means that you can have a conversation with someone who speaks a different language, and the translation will happen automatically, in real-time, as the conversation is taking place.”

The company also said that, “This is a huge step forward for Skype, as it makes it possible for people who speak different languages to easily communicate with each other.”

The technology uses natural language processing and speech recognition technology and combines them to translate the spoken words. On top of that, natural voice can be activated by the users and the company will use AI to sample their words, tone, tune and help it sound exactly like them, giving it a human touch.

Other than this the features that have been offered by Skype to its users for a while are private conversations, calling facilities, call recording and live subtitles, smart messaging, screen sharing, HD video calling facilities and file sharing. Some features on the application are free of cost while some are paid. There has been no review made by any user as of now, but it seems to be an interesting addition to the platform and making the best use of advancement in technology and artificial intelligence. The combination of technology and human features is resulting in a product suitable for the virtual world and adds to real-time digital usage.

