Microsoft is adding a handy screen recording tool to Windows 11: Check details

Microsoft is adding a new feature to Windows 11. In-built screenshot tool and screen recording tool are being added to the same. The Snipping Tool will be upgraded for this purpose. It has remained one of the most used Microsoft OS features.

Prior to this update, users relied mostly on third party tools in order to get their screens recorded. Some even required a separate third-party tool to capture the audio of the screen recordings separately. Now they can directly record their screen using the Snipping Tool.

Dave Grochocki, the Principal Product Manager Lead mentioned in a blog post which said “Hello Windows Insiders, today we are beginning to roll out an update to the Snipping Tool app (version 11.2211.35.0) for Windows 11 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. We are just beginning the roll out now so not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will receive the update right away.”

Microsoft says, “The Windows Insider Program is a community of millions of Windows’ biggest fans who can get to preview Windows features. While previewing Windows, Insiders can provide feedback and engage directly with Microsoft engineers to help shape the future of Windows.”

In order to use the Snipping Tool in the form of a recording feature. First of all, open the Snipping Tool app, then select the new record option, it will show an option to select and refine the part of the screen one wants to capture in the recording. Upon finishing a preview can be viewed before saving. Then it can be shared with other users as well.

Windows users have always felt easier to work with the Snipping Tool as it is quick and allows users to capture and share content without any problems. With the new addition of features, Microsoft is expanding its horizons and providing smartphone-like facilities on desktops to directly record screens.

