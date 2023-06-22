Microsoft hikes Xbox Game Pass prices in India: Check new prices, benefits, other details

Gamers’ wallets are about to take a hit as Microsoft has increased its Xbox Series X prices. The new price hike is applicable across all countries except US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia, the Verge reports. The company is also hiking the monthly prices of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions starting next month. With the change coming into effect, the new price of the base Game Pass subscription for console will be $10.99 a month. It was previously $9.99.

The current subscription of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Rs 499 per month in India. This will go up to Rs 549 a month. The price of Game Pass for Console that currently sells at Rs 349 will sell for Rs 379 from next month.

The Xbox Series X will cost £479.99 in the UK, €549.99 across most European markets, CAD $649.99 in Canada, and AUD $799.99 in Australia starting August 1. While the Xbox Series S pricing will remain same at $299.99 across all markets, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price will be up from $14.99 a month to $16.99. The base Xbox Game Pass for Console pricing will cost to $10.99 instead of $9.99 a month starting July 6. The PC Game pass pricing, however, remains unchanged.

“We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competive conditions in each market,” Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox was quoted by The Verge.

The new prices won’t be effective for existing Game Pass subscribers until August 13. Those living in Germany have more time in hand as the changes will not come into effect until September 13. However, this isn’t the case for new subscribers.

Starting from July 6 new members of Xbox Game Pass will immediately notice the updated prices. However, if you have an existing subscription to Xbox Game Pass through a yearly code, the revised pricing will only apply when you choose to renew your subscription.