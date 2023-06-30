Microsoft gives Bing, Edge “big” AI powered shopping makeover; here’s what’s new

The tech world is completely immersed in introducing new updates every day, especially when it concerns artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft has announced new AI features. These include new AI-powered shopping tools for its Bing search as well as the Bing AI chatbot in the Edge sidebar. This new collection of features genuinely looks handy, despite the fact that many of the shopping features Microsoft has incorporated into Edge over the years aren’t exactly a user’s favourites.

Microsoft plans on using Bing’s GPT-powered AI features, which are capable of automatically generating buying guides for users when they enter a prompt like college supplies or trip essentials. The platform will automatically aggregate a list of products that match the prompt and list their specifications. This will help the user compare similar products and then make a wise decision. Further, it will direct the user to where they can purchase their desired product. Microsoft stands to receive an affiliate fee when any user buys a product from the guide.

These buying guides are not something new that the user will be seeing. In fact, there is an entire ecosystem of sites whose primary focus is on such kind of buying guides. Now, it will be quite interesting to watch how Microsft performs. Reports suggest that since the company is taking such a step, it is possible that others like Google might follow along. In a report by Tech Crunch, the publication feels that nobody can lament the demise of the poor-quality, SEO-optimised shopping content that they frequently find when comparing products, but this might have the potential to harm legitimate editorial endeavours. At the moment, this feature of buying guides is present only in the U.S. Nevertheless, reports suggest the worldwide rollout will start today.

What’s more, AI-generated review summaries are an additional new feature that Microsoft is releasing today globally. This function provides the user with summaries of product reviews found online, as the name suggests. One may leverage this by asking Bing Chat in Edge to provide them with a brief summary of what people are saying about a particular product.

Another new tool that Microsoft is introducing is the Price Match. It is Microsoft’s innovative function that enables you to ask a company to match their price even after it has decreased. Microsoft claims that it is working with “top U.S. retailers with existing price match policies and will be adding more over time.” However, it did not reveal which stores it was partnering with.