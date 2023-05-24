Microsoft gets ready to eat Google’s lunch as company unveils slew of AI features at Build 2023 conference: Top announcements

Microsoft Build has kicked off. This year the focus is on AI and its role in transforming Microsoft’s app and services including Windows 11, Microsoft 365 and more.

The company also made several major announcements related to how it plans to expand AI integration across its apps and services. Here’s a round up of all the major announcements from the event that you need to know.

Microsoft 365 Copilot expansion: In a significant development, Microsoft has announced that developers can now extend the capabilities of Microsoft 365 Copilot through the integration of plugins. This will allow developers to seamlessly integrate their own apps and services into the Microsoft 365 Copilot ecosystem.

“Plugins for Microsoft 365 Copilot include ChatGPT and Bing plugins, as well as Teams message extensions and Power Platform connectors – enabling developers to leverage their existing investments. And developers will be able to easily build new plugins for Microsoft 365 Copilot with the Microsoft Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio. Developers can also extend Microsoft 365 Copilot by bringing their data into the Microsoft Graph, contextualizing relevant and actionable information with the recently announced Semantic Index for Copilot,” company writes in a blog post.

Microsoft Edge to come with 365 integration: Edge browser will be integrated with 365 Copilot. This will be integrated into the browser’s sidebar and will leverage the content of the website you are currently browsing to assist you in your work within various Microsoft 365 applications, including Outlook, Word, Excel, and more.

Bing to become ChatGPT’s default search experience: Microsoft has announced that Bing is coming to ChatGPT as the default search experience. ChatGPT will now have a world-class search engine built-in to provide more up-to-date answers with access from the web.