Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has unveiled Copilot Cowork as a powerful new AI capability for Microsoft 365. The update shifts Copilot from a simple assistant to an autonomous agent capable of planning and executing complex tasks across Outlook, Teams, Excel, and other apps.

In his announcement shared on LinkedIn and detailed in recent reports, Nadella described Copilot Cowork as a way to hand off work to AI. Users describe the desired outcome in natural language, and the system converts the request into a structured plan. It then carries it out in the background while staying grounded in the user’s work data and operating fully within Microsoft 365’s security and governance boundaries.

The feature builds on Microsoft’s existing Copilot platform and is powered by Work IQ, an intelligent system that pulls context from emails, meetings, files, chats, and enterprise data. This allows Copilot Cowork to understand workplace context deeply and perform multi-step workflows without constant supervision.

How Copilot Cowork works

Copilot Cowork follows a clear process – it first translates the user’s request into a step-by-step plan, shows the plan for review, and then executes tasks autonomously. It provides progress checkpoints, asks for clarification on ambiguous requests, and always requires user approval before making final changes or applying actions. This “human-in-the-loop” approach ensures users retain control while benefiting from AI efficiency.

Microsoft highlighted several practical examples of the new Copilot Cowork:

Calendar management: Copilot Cowork scans Outlook calendars, spots conflicts or low-value meetings, suggests rescheduling or declining them, and adds focus time blocks after approval.

Meeting preparation: It gathers relevant info from emails, files, and past meetings to automatically create briefing docs, presentation decks, and supporting analysis — all stored in Microsoft 365 for easy team collaboration.

Company research: The agent compiles earnings reports, regulatory filings, analyst notes, and news into an executive summary, research memo, and structured Excel workbook.

Product launches: It assembles competitive analysis, generates customer pitch decks, and outlines launch milestones with assigned owners and next steps.

All actions run in a secure cloud environment, with automatic application of identity controls, permissions, compliance policies, and full auditability.

When and where to access Copilot Cowork

Copilot Cowork is currently rolling out to a limited group of customers via a Research Preview. Microsoft plans to expand access through its Frontier program in late March 2026. The announcement comes amid Microsoft’s push to integrate advanced AI agents more deeply into everyday work tools.