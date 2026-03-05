Microsoft’s big AI event has been given a date, and this time, the expectations are high as far as new announcements related to technologies are concerned. The event, called Microsoft Build 2026, will be held as the annual developer event in San Francisco from June 2 to June 3, which is almost a month after Apple’s usual date for its WWDC 2026 event. The event also follows the Google I/O 2026 event, where Microsoft’s biggest rival is expected to make some breakthroughs as far as AI features and developments are concerned. The event is also returning to San Francisco after years of being hosted in Seattle.

Microsoft Build 2026: Event details and format

Microsoft Build 2026 will be held as an in-person event at the Fort Mason Center in San Francisco, California, with select sessions, including the keynote, streamed online for global access. The company is capping in-person attendance at around 2,500 invited developers to create a more intimate, interactive, and community-driven experience compared to previous years’ larger crowds of 3,000–5,000.

Registration is open via the official Build website (build.microsoft.com), with an emphasis on hands-on sessions, live demos, technical deep dives, and direct collaboration with Microsoft engineers and product teams. The event promises a “no-fluff” format focused on real code, real systems, and real workflows, particularly around scaling AI technologies.

Build 2026: What could Microsoft announce

The conference will focus heavily on artificial intelligence, cloud computing (Azure), developer tools, and frameworks, which could reflect Microsoft’s ongoing investment in AI innovation. Attendees can anticipate updates for building AI-powered applications, enhancements to Copilot integrations, Windows developer features, GitHub advancements, and next-generation tools for enterprise and AI developers.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is expected to deliver the opening keynote on June 2, outlining the company’s strategic direction in AI and developer ecosystems going forward. Additional highlights include sessions with GitHub leaders, global developer experts, and opportunities to test new software directly.

Microsoft is expected to further its efforts in AI, especially at a time when major players are pushing consumer-facing innovations. Google’s Gemini ecosystem has expanded with ultra-efficient models like Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite, enabling faster, cheaper multimodal interactions in apps for tasks such as real-time translation, content moderation, and personalised recommendations. OpenAI and partners like Walmart, Target, and Etsy have deepened agentic shopping capabilities in ChatGPT, allowing seamless product discovery, buyer’s guides, and direct purchases within chats. Apple is advancing its Apple Intelligence suite by integrating Google’s Gemini models to overhaul Siri for more contextual, natural responses, while Microsoft embeds Copilot enhancements across Windows and productivity tools for smarter everyday assistance.

With Agentic AI being the next big thing in the world of AI, it remains to be seen what Microsoft brings to the table.