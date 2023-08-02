Microsoft brings “spatial audio” to teams, gives you in-person conversation experience

Microsoft has officially rolled out spatial audio for its Teams desktop software on Windows and macOS after a few months of testing the feature. Microsoft’s usage of spatial audio makes it so that the voices of everyone on a call feel like they’re more spread out, with each person having a specific location based on where they are on screen, much like what Apple has done with FaceTime.

With the aim of mimicking an in-person conversation where the individual voices are separated spatially in a more natural manner, the feature stands to create a realistic and engaging audio and video experience for its users. However, as the feature stands to create dynamic real-world scenarios, it also comes with challenges.

For instance, we use both ears when using binaural hearing (that is, to detect and distinguish the origins of sounds in the real world). However, the majority of audio and video communication systems today use monophonic audio, which transmits voice signals from several participants on a single audio channel while removing any potential spatial context.

However, Teams Spatial Audio synchronises each participant’s perceived audio position with their visual representation to make it simpler for users to follow along when someone is speaking, to comprehend when numerous speakers are speaking at once, and to reduce cognitive load and meeting fatigue.

Nevertheless, as per reports, for the time being, Microsoft has run into a wall when it comes to spatial audio with Bluetooth earbuds or headphones. Users would wish for a stereo-capable gadget, such as wired headsets or stereo-capable laptops, as per Microsoft’s Hong Sodoma. “Bluetooth devices are currently not supported due to protocol limitation. Next generation LE Audio with stereo-enabled Bluetooth devices will be supported,” said Sodoma.

Users might be able to use spatial audio if their wireless headphones are connected through a USB dongle. This means that pure Bluetooth devices are the only ones that cannot take advantage of spatial audio.

