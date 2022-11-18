Microsoft brings Solitaire, Minesweeper to Teams; says playing games can increase productivity

Microsoft is adding a collection of games to its Teams video calling chat service. The company, by this move, aims to get more people to engage more time on this app. Speaking of which, the company has added Solitaire, a new game called Icebreakers which has been created by Microsoft itself.

Other than these games, employees can also come together and play Minesweeper and Microsoft Wordament which is a puzzle game.

According to the Microsoft blog, players starting from 2 to 250 can play these games. If nothing works out, people can always go for entertainment options.

The company also aims to expand its Teams by making it the only destination for work. The platform naturally saw rapid increase in usage during the pandemic when the world was forced to work virtually.

By incorporating games into the platform, the company believes that even while working the employees can have some fun. The company believes that through this people will be able to stop and re-energise even when they are in a virtual office setting.

In order to work on this development, the company’s team members worked with Microsoft Casual Games, an Xbox Games Studios division.

The company also cited data which shows that teams which play for 45 minutes together are 20 per cent more productive than other people.

According to Jill Braff, General Manager of Integrations and casual Games, Microsoft has mentioned data that over 3 billion people play games which in turn brings people together.

He further added that games promote creativity, collaboration and communication in unique ways.

In addition to all this, Microsoft has also mentioned that the Games for Work app has mentioned several new apps in Teams. These include Polly in teams and Kahoot! in teams.

