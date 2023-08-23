Microsoft brings Python to Excel, public preview now rolling for these users: Everything to know

Microsoft has announced that it is bringing the popular programming language Python to Excel. This will help give users more powerful tools for data analysis. The new feature, which is currently in public preview, allows users to natively combine Python and Excel analytics within the same workbook without any setup required.

“With Python in Excel, you can type Python directly into a cell, the Python calculations run in the Microsoft Cloud, and your results are returned to the worksheet, including plots and visualizations,” company wrote in its blog post.

To use Python in Excel, users will need to be part of the Microsoft 365 Insider program. It is currently available to users running Beta Channel on Windows. This feature will roll out to Excel for Windows first, starting with build 16.0.16818.20000, and then to the other platforms at a later date, informs company.

Python in can be used for a variety of tasks, including data analysis, machine learning, and data visualisation. Users can write Python scripts directly in Excel, without having to switch to a different programming environment. These Python scripts can be used to automate tasks, analyse data, and create visualisations.

“Now you can do advanced data analysis in the familiar Excel environment by accessing Python directly from the Excel ribbon,” said Stefan Kinnestrand, the GM for Modern Work at Microsoft. “No set up or installation is required. Using Excel’s built-in connectors and Power Query, you can easily bring external data into Python in Excel workflows.”