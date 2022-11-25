Microsoft brings polls to Teams, says feature will make meetings more engaging

American tech giant, Microsoft has introduced a new feature called ‘polls’ which can be used on Microsoft teams. This feature is similar to how WhatsApp polls work. It will allow users to create polls immediately using the Microsoft Forms app.



As far as availability is concerned, the feature is currently under rollout process and will be available by early December this year.



According to Microsoft’s blog post, incorporating polls will make meetings more engaging and it will be better to explain a concept.



By using this feature, users or the host will get immediate answers pertaining to any discussion without having the need to leave a group meeting or chat, claims Microsoft.



In order to add a poll to your group chat, you can begin by going to the channel or whichever chat you want the poll to be created in. After this, go to the bottom of the Teams window, select Forms, then start by adding questions and all the options which will be part of the Answers.



If you add a question which will have multiple answers, you can also allow for multiple answers, click or tap on the toggle situated next to Multiple Answers.



Lastly, if you want the results to be shared automatically then you can select the required option and select Save.



You can also preview your poll and click on the Edit option if you feel like there’s a need to make any changes.



Finally, click on Send whenever your post is ready to share.



Once all these steps are done, you will be displayed all the answers in real-time as and when people take the poll.

Microsoft Polls (Photo Credit: Microsoft)

Interestingly, you can also add images to your polls. To do this, you can click on the ‘image’ icon present on the extreme right side of the screen. Make sure the image you use is within 5 MB of your local drive. Images can be added to all kinds of polls- Multiple choice, Quiz, Word cloud, Rating and Ranking.



In order to make a poll immediately, you can make use of the Microsoft Forums app.

