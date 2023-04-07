Microsoft brings DALL-E-powered AI image generator to all Edge users on web, know full details

Microsoft has announced that its AI-powered image generator, which uses DALL-E technology, is now available on desktops for Edge users worldwide. This move comes after the technology was integrated into the company’s Bing chatbot last month. With the latest announcement, the image generator tool is now available to a wider audience.

Microsoft is gradually taking its AI game a step up. The company recently integrated powers of its Dall-E image generation tool to it Bing search. Dubbed as Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator, it is basically an AI tool that generates images using prompts fed by users in the Bing Chat.

The latest move brings the power of AI image generation to all Edge browser users on web. When the feature rolls out, the Image Creator will show up in Edge’s sidebar. Just like in Bing Chat, user will have to type the details of the image they want to see and Bing will generate the image. These images are downloadable and can be saved on the device.

“At Microsoft, we want to put exciting innovation right at your fingertips to power your productivity – and creativity. This is why we are excited to announce that Image Creator is now available on desktop for Edge users around the world,” the company announced in an official blog post.

“If you’ve ever found yourself in need of a very specific visual for a social post or even a PowerPoint, Image Creator can help you find exactly what you need,” adds the company.

Those using Image Creator in Microsoft Edge for the first time will have to enable it in the Edge sidebar by clicking the “+” icon and turning on the toggle key for Image Creator.

Additionally, Microsoft is also adding Drop tool to Edge that lets users drop and access all the content user want to share with themselves, across any of the devices. Microsoft is also adding the ability to edit and save web images without additional tools or apps outside your Edge browser.