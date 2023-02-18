Microsoft Bing AI shows its true colours, Oppo Find N2 Flip, iQOO Neo 7 5G launch and more | FE Tech Bytes top news of the week

This week was largely about the AI fight. The ongoing war between Microsoft’s Bing and Google’s Bard only got more intense this week when the old world saw that Bing also messed up like Bard validating the fears around AI technology and how it can spread incorrect information.

Twitter feeds saw a bombardment of Elon Musk’s feeds and replies and it was later known that Musk had purposely asked his engineers to boost his tweets. Two new phones were launched this week- Oppo Find N2 Flip and iQOO Neo 7. All in all, this was a busy week. A lot happened and a lot more is anticipated in the coming week. Here is a quick download of major events that happened this week so that you get a better understanding of the upcoming events.

Oppo Find N2 launch

Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched globally on February 15. The phone features “largest-ever cover screen on a flip phone” and an “almost invisible” crease, says Oppo.

The smartphone packs 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor, 50MP dual rear cameras, and 44W fast charging.

ALSO READ l Oppo says Find N2 Flip will be “critical” to growth of foldable category in India as Samsung Flip 4 rival makes global debut

iQOO Neo 7 launched in India

iQOO Neo 7 has been officially launched in India. The smartphone comes with significant upgrades over its predecessor including a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and 120W fast charging priced at Rs 29,999, same as the Neo 6.

Elon Musk got Twitter engineers to purposely boost his Tweets

Platformer reports that Elon Musk was highly disappointed after his Super Bowl tweet received less engagement that US President Joe Biden’s tweet on the same. He reportedly called up a “high urgency” meeting with his engineers wherein he questioned them over less engagement on his tweets. He is also said to have fired an engineer who informed him about the drop in reach and engagement on the platform.

ALSO READ l Elon Musk reportedly got Twitter engineers to purposely boost his Tweets because of this reason

Microsoft Bing AI also messed like Google’s Bard

Alike Bard that gave factual errors in its demo video, it was found the Microsoft’s AI powered Bing also made a similar goof up in the video which was released to showcase Bing’s new AI capabilities in front of media. New Bing analysed Gap and Lululemon’s earnings report. It was found out that the results missed some numbers in comparison to the actual reports.

In another shocking episode Bing expressed inappropriate love interest to to its user and even asked him to leave his wife. A tech columnist from NY Times said he felt so unsettled with the conversation that he had trouble sleeping afterward.

WhatsApp Kept messages feature rolls out

WhatsApp this week started rolling out the Kept messages feature to some of its beta testers. The feature will basically allow WhatsApp users to save a disappearing chat and keep it as is, even after its expiration.