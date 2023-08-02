Microsoft appoints former AWS executive to lead India operations

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that former AWS India president Puneet Chandok has been appointed as the corporate vice president of Microsoft India and South Asia.

The development comes on the back of intense competition between the two global tech giants for their cloud business. The software giant is also seeing reshuffle within company’s top executives. Irina Ghose, the company’s chief operating officer, has been appointed as managing director of India on July 1st, and Sashi Sreedharan, the MD, has been promoted to a more senior position.

Chandok will assume responsibility effective September 1, 2023, and will succeed Anant Maheshwari who stepped down from his role last month. Chandok will oversee the integration of Microsoft’s businesses across South Asia, further boosting the company’s presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI at its core, said the company in a statement.

Ahmed Mazhari, President Microsoft Asia, said, “Puneet has a strong track record of building and growing technology businesses and leveraging technology to deliver impact and change. As we embrace an AI-led future, Puneet’s leadership will play a vital role in ensuring Microsoft’s ongoing success in South Asia.”

Microsoft has 17,000 strong partner networks in India. The company is investing in local infrastructure and has planned to establish a new data center in Hyderabad.