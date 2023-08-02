scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Microsoft appoints former AWS executive to lead India operations

The development comes on the back of intense competition between the two global tech giants for their cloud business.

Written by Sameer Ranjan Bakshi
Microsoft news, Microsoft India operations, Microsoft India, Microsoft , Microsoft India operations head
Chandok will assume responsibility effective September 1, 2023. (Image: Bloomberg)

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that former AWS India president Puneet Chandok has been appointed as the corporate vice president of Microsoft India and South Asia.

The development comes on the back of intense competition between the two global tech giants for their cloud business. The software giant is also seeing reshuffle within company’s top executives. Irina Ghose, the company’s chief operating officer, has been appointed as managing director of India on July 1st, and Sashi Sreedharan, the MD, has been promoted to a more senior position.

Also Read

Chandok will assume responsibility effective September 1, 2023, and will succeed Anant Maheshwari who stepped down from his role last month. Chandok will oversee the integration of Microsoft’s businesses across South Asia, further boosting the company’s presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI at its core, said the company in a statement.

Also Read

Ahmed Mazhari, President Microsoft Asia, said, “Puneet has a strong track record of building and growing technology businesses and leveraging technology to deliver impact and change. As we embrace an AI-led future, Puneet’s leadership will play a vital role in ensuring Microsoft’s ongoing success in South Asia.”

Also Read

Microsoft has 17,000 strong partner networks in India. The company is investing in local infrastructure and has planned to establish a new data center in Hyderabad.

More Stories on
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 07:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS