Microsoft adds portrait mode to PowerPoint slides for iPhones and iPads

Microsoft on Tuesday announced portrait mode in PowerPoint for some users. The news was shared by the product manager of the PowerPoint Mobile team on company’s official website. The new feature is currently available to Office Insiders running Version 2.68 (Build 22112003) or later and for now is restricted to just iPhone and iPad devices.

Acknowledging the “shift towards mobile-first content creation”, Microsoft in the latest feature update to PowerPoint adds the capability to switch and in and out of Portrait mode when both creating and editing slides.

To create slides in portrait mode in PowerPoint, here’s what you need to know.

For iPad: Open a new or existing presentation in the PowerPoint. Click on ‘Design’ tab and tap on ‘Orientation’. Tap ‘Portrait’ and you will see the slide in focus change to Portrait orientation.

For iPhone: Open a new or existing PowerPoint presentation. On the Home tab, tap Design, and then tap Orientation. Tap Portrait and see the slide in focus change to Portrait orientation.

For those who haven’t received the feature yet, Microsoft highlights that features are released over some time to ensure things are working smoothly. “We highlight features that you may not have because they’re slowly releasing to larger numbers of Insiders. Sometimes we remove elements to further improve them based on your feedback. Though this is rare, we also reserve the option to pull a feature entirely out of the product, even if you, as an Insider, have had the opportunity to try it,” says the company.

In another related news, Microsoft brought back its SwiftKey keyboard for iOS users- a feature that was officially killed by the company in October saying that it would only focus on Android. Microsoft recently also launched new Surface devices including Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5.