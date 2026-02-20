Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer at Meta, said that the upcoming stages of artificial intelligence would observe a shift in technology from standalone tools to deeply personalised systems which he described as “personal superintelligence”.



Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Wang said AI is moving beyond experimental use cases and is being deployed at scale across Meta’s platforms, where there lies a scope for India to emerge as a key market, given its large user base and fast-growing developer ecosystem. More than 500 million users in the country engage with at least one of Meta’s apps daily, offering what he described as a strong foundation for AI adoption.

Vision of AI as a personal super assistant

Wang talked of a future where AI systems function as continuous, context-aware assistants that understand individual preferences, goals and routines. “Our vision is person super intellgence,” he said, adding that such systems would go beyond automating tasks to actively helping users manage their time, health, work and social interactions.



While describing personal super intelligence, Wang said- “Al that knows you, your goals, your interests, and helps you with whatever you’re focused on doing. It serves you, whoever you are, wherever you are”



He pointed to existing use cases in India, including AI-driven translation of short-form video content, customer service automation through WhatsApp business tools and generative AI applications for digital advertising. At the same time, developers in India are building solutions for social impact, including tools that improve accessibility for persons with disabilities and AI models that help reduce the time required for cancer detection.



Language, Wang said, will be a critical driver of AI adoption in India. Meta has developed models capable of handling more than 1,600 languages and is working with the Indian government to support the creation of datasets in Indian languages. He said advances in this space could enable real-time voice-to-voice translation across languages in the near future.



Wang said Meta plans to release new AI models in the coming months, with deeper integration across its family of apps. These models are expected to improve over time, pushing the boundaries of current AI capabilities while being deployed at scale.



“We are releasing new models this year, with the first coming in the next couple of months,” Wang said.

Policy, talent, data key to AI growth

He also added the importance of policy and infrastructure in shaping AI growth, identifying talent, data, compute and energy as the four key building blocks. He called for closer collaboration between governments and industry, alongside regulatory frameworks that support innovation rather than create fragmentation.



“It’s about collaboration between the public and private sectors – to deliver these four building blocks, and to design and deploy AI that works for your citizens and your economies. I don’t want these amazing technologies to be one-size-fits-all. I want them to serve your needs – designed for the challenges and opportunities that are unique to India, to societies across the global south, and all over the world. I want them to serve you as an individual. No matter who you are, where you live, what language you speak, or what culture you’re a part of, ” he said. While talking about concerns around trust and safety, Wang said companies developing AI systems will be held accountable by users in an increasingly competitive market.