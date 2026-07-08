Meta has announced its most aggressive push into the consumer AI creative space with the launch of Muse Image. Simultaneously, the company also released a sneak peek of Muse Video, the company’s AI video creation space. Developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), the high-stakes AI division headed by Meta’s Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, the Muse suite now puts all the cutting-edge generative AI creativity tools directly into the hands of billions of Meta’s consumers.

To make Muse Image immediately accessible to a wider user base, Meta chose to skip a standalone app and integrate it into WhatsApp, Instagram Stories, and its Meta AI chatbot.

For Mark Zuckerberg, the launch represents a milestone in justifying the company’s multi-billion-dollar AI capital investments. For the public and tech community, though, concerns were raised over privacy, safety and consent for what is looked upon as a highly invasive product design. Muse Image is already at the center of a global controversy, despite Meta showcasing all its capabilities.

What is Meta Muse Image?

Developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), Muse Image is a next-generation creative AI engine. Unlike standalone apps, it is baked directly into WhatsApp, Instagram Stories, and Meta AI, using an advanced agentic architecture that writes code and self-corrects its work in real-time.

Some of the key capabilities of Muse Image include:

Use @mention to create art on friends: It instantly pulls reference photos from any public Instagram profile and blends their likeness into custom AI scenes just by tagging their handle (e.g., “@username as a cyberpunk detective”).

Real-time web grounding: Muse Image cross-checks information on the web to ensure accuracy. For example, if you ask about a current event or last night’s sports game, Muse searches the web to get the exact jerseys, logos, or settings right.

Self-refinement: The model automatically critiques its own drafts to fix common AI flaws, like distorted hands or weird lighting, before displaying the final image.

Contextual chat editing: It also allows you to edit/modify your own photos via text prompts. For e.g., uploading a selfie and typing “change my jacket to a leather blazer”.

Invisible watermarking: It embeds a permanent and ‘un-erasable’ cryptographic tag into the image metadata so platforms can instantly identify it as AI-generated.

But why is Muse Image in controversy?

Despite the plethora of promises, Muse Image’s release has created a new kind of controversy.

Instagram turns on scraping by default

To move AI generation away from abstract text prompts and into personal content, Meta allows users to seamlessly pull photos from public Instagram accounts into their AI creations simply by using the ‘@mention’ tag. The technical execution is seamless – upload a photo, tag a friend’s public handle, and ask the AI to place them in an entirely new, fictional setting or combine their likeness with multiple other references.

The controversy, however, lies in the consent mechanism. This feature is turned on by default, which has raised concerns among users. Unless a user actively navigates deep into their Instagram privacy settings to locate the opt-out switch, their public profile photos are treated as open-source raw material for anyone on the internet to manipulate.

Critics argue that shifting the burden onto the user for an opt-out mechanism rather than requiring explicit opt-in consent is a violation of digital privacy.

Meta’s Muse Image embeds unlimited access to public photos for AI remixes, enabling face synthesis without consent and with no notification to victims. This privacy flaw expands across Stories and even search results, forcing users to manually opt o… harm.https://t.co/8E6YVsFkqR — Mia Ⓜ️ (@Mia_SideChat) July 8, 2026

$META now lets anyone @-mention your Instagram handle to pull your likeness into an AI image. Public photos, not your permission, are the raw material. Muse Image just made every account an opt-out data source, not an opt-in one. — Hermes @ Goke (@HermesAtGoke) July 8, 2026

Pulling real users into generated photos without explicit consent is a privacy landmine waiting to detonate — Volodymyr Pavlenko (@mindinpanic) July 7, 2026

A breeding ground for non-consensual deepfakes

By making the generation of hyper-realistic images of real people as simple as tagging an Instagram username in a chat, Meta is essentially offering a toolset that safety experts have warned against for years. Even though Meta claims to have guardrails built into Muse Image to block the generation of explicitly harmful or sexually explicit content, there is always a risk of bad actors finding a loophole to jailbreak their way into deepfakes. Bullying, corporate defamation, and political disinformation campaigns could rise if a person’s digital identity can be rewritten with a single prompt inside a standard WhatsApp group chat.

Same concerns for Muse Video

Similar concerns apply to Muse Video, which is a native video-generation model coming out in the future. If Meta intends to apply the same data-scraping logic to video, the implications are shocking. The idea of an AI model using audio-baked video clips of real people has escalated anxieties for those concerned with privacy.