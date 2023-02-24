Meta working on BeReal-like Roll Call feature for users: Report

Meta, the company behind Facebook, is experimenting with a new feature for Messenger called “Roll Call”, which aims to encourage users to share moments with friends and family.

Similar to the BeReal app, Roll Call prompts users to add a photo or video to a thread to show what they’re up to at the moment, which can only be seen by other participants who also add to the thread.

Screenshots of the prototype shared online by social media consultant Matt Navarra show that Meta intends Roll Call to be a new way for users to see what everyone is up to in a group chat. While it’s unknown when or if Roll Call will be publicly released, Meta’s description of the feature suggests that it wants to provide users with an opportunity to share “authentic” moments with their loved ones.

Meta is internally testing a BeReal-like 'Roll Call' feature in Messenger https://t.co/qW901aH4oV — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 22, 2023

This is what Meta’s description reads- “Roll Call helps people share authentic moments with friends and family in Messenger group chats, initially supporting photos and videos. The feature serves as a fun, pay to play experience that prompts members to participate, contributing your own media first to view what others have shared.”

Unlike BeReal, Roll Call does not automatically prompt users to post content at a random time, instead, users can choose to start a roll call thread in a group chat at any time they wish.

For example, a user can create a prompt such as “show me your lunch”, and other participants in the group chat can respond with photos or videos of their lunch.

“To encourage “in the moment participation” the prompt has a countdown timer (e.g., 5 minutes) and a notification is sent to users in the thread that they have the limited time to respond. After submitting a response, users can view everyone else’s responses.”