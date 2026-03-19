Facebook parent firm Meta is rolling out a new incentive program to encourage more creators to target the Facebook platform for their content uploads. The program, called Creator Fast Track, will appeal to established creators from Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to post content on Facebook, offering guaranteed monthly cash payments and enhanced visibility.

The new initiative targets influencers with large followings on rival platforms. Creators with at least 100,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube qualify for $1,000 (Rs 93,000 approx) per month in guaranteed payouts. Those with over 1 million followers can receive $3,000 monthly.

The fixed payments are confirmed for the first three months, provided participants post at least 15 original Reels (including AI-generated content) on Facebook across a minimum of 10 different days.

Beyond the guaranteed bonuses, eligible creators immediately gain access to Facebook’s Content Monetization program, which includes earnings from subscriptions, fan tips, brand collaborations, and view-based payouts. They also receive perpetual reach boosts for qualifying Reels, clearer earnings estimates, and better visibility into why certain content may not qualify for monetisation.

Meta addressing Facebook’s creator challenge

Meta’s push comes as Facebook, with more than 3 billion monthly active users, continues to lag behind TikTok and YouTube in attracting top short-form video creators. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously described this as a major “arbitrage opportunity,” noting that many creators do not view Facebook as a primary platform despite its massive audience. Meta’s Instagram sees more attention from creators for uploading Reels instead of Facebook.

A Meta spokesperson stated, “We want every creator to see Facebook as a home for them and a necessary platform to be on. Monetisation is a big part of that story.” The company reported paying nearly $3 billion to creators in 2025, with 60% of those earnings tied to Reels, reflecting heavy investment in creator tools and incentives.

Creator Fast Track details and expectations

The Creator Fast Track launched immediately after the announcement. While the guaranteed monthly payments apply only for three months, creators can continue earning through standard monetisation features and retain boosted reach afterward. Content does not need to be exclusive to Facebook but Meta says it must be original.

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The program is designed for creators who have been less active on Facebook, offering a straightforward way to grow their audience on the platform without starting from scratch. Meta has updated its monetisation dashboard to provide more transparency on performance and eligibility.