Meta warns employees to come to office 3 days per week or face severe consequences

The Covid-19 pandemic forced many companies to adopt work from home policy in order to keep their employees safe and productive. As we emerge from the pandemic, some companies have started calling back their employees including Zuckerberg’s Meta that has taken a sharp turn from its work from home policy. It now mandates employees to come to office 3-days a week.

The parent company of Facebook, Threads, Instagram has warned employees that they could be fired for ignoring the company’s new office attendance policy. The policy, that comes into effect from September 5, mandates all employees who have been assigned an office to come in three days a week.

According to a Business Insider report, Meta’s head of people, Lori Goler, informed employees on company’s internal forum that all employees who’ve been assigned to come to office will either have to come to work from office or attend office at least three days a week. This is only for those employees who are assigned for work from office and does not apply to those who have been approved for fully remote work.

Goler informed that the attendance will be monitored by the managers who will “review the badge and Status tool information on a monthly basis and follow up with those who didn’t meet the requirement, subject to local law and works council requirements.”

Employees who fail to comply with the policy will be subject to “disciplinary action, up to and including a Performance rating drop and, ultimately, termination if not addressed.”

Meta’s new Return to Office policy was first announced in June. It requires, employees who ‘ve been hired to work from office, to come to office at least 3 days a week. They can apply for remote work after 18 months and earning good performance reviews. The remote workers are required not to visit office more than 4 days every 2 months without a “clear business reason.”

