Meta Verified launched in India: How to subscribe, get blue tick on Facebook, Instagram

Meta verified testing is officially a go in India which is to say that you can now join the “waitlist” to get verified and –eventually—get a blue tick on Facebook and Instagram. The service will cost Rs 1,450 a month if you subscribe through the app on your Android/iPhone. Subscribing through the web will be cheaper –at Rs 1,099 a month— possibly because Meta won’t have to share a cut with Google/Apple there.

Mark Zuckerberg had first announced Meta Verified, a potential Twitter Blue clone service, in February, and billed it as a feature aimed at increasing authenticity and security across Meta services. The service was kicked off with select markets including Australia and New Zealand and rolled out in the US soon after “seeing good results from early testing.”

Meta Verified is currently in testing phase and requires users of Facebook and Instagram to sign-up for a waitlist. Once approved, verification will be the next obvious phase which will give them access to a bunch of perks in addition to a blue badge of authenticity. Unlike Twitter Blue which requires users to put in a phone number, verification on Facebook and Instagram will require them to submit a government ID.

Subscribing to Meta Verified will get you “extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you,” and “direct access to customer support,” according to Zuckerberg. The service will also –apparently— boost your reach and visibility on Facebook and Instagram. Other notable features include exclusive stickers and 100 free stars each month.

Meta Verified starts at $11.99 (roughly Rs 985) a month on the web and $14.99 (about Rs 1,250) a month on iOS internationally. So, pricing in India is clearly on the higher side. Twitter Blue in comparison costs Rs 900 a month on Android and iOS and Rs 650 a month on the web (Rs 566.7 a month if you opt for annual plan).