Meta verified: Know what Elon Musk has to say about Mark Zuckerberg copying Twitter’s blue tick plan

Twitter and Tesla boss Elon Musk has weighed in on Meta Verified and it looks like he’s got some thoughts. In a typically Muskian move, he’s called it “inevitable,” leaving up to the readers to figure out if it’s a bad or a good thing.

Taking its cue from Twitter, Meta three days ago announced Meta Verified- a paid verification system for Facebook and Instagram users. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that company is testing “Meta Verified” – a subscription service that will let Facebook and Instagram verify their accounts using a government ID.

Similar to Twitter Blue, the Meta Verified offers subscribers a blue badge of verification along with extra protection against impersonators, increased visibility on the platform and direct access to customer support. Meta has priced the subscription at $11.99 per month on web and $14.99 per month on Android and iOS considering the 30% Apple tax.

Meta describes its paid verification as “a new subscription bundle that includes account verification with impersonation protections and access to increased visibility and support.”

Twitter put its free blue tick of verification behind the paywall after Musk assumed the role of CEO at the company. The blue tick which was previously free for all and assigned to only select people, it can now be purchased by anyone who pays for it. The company describes it as “an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet.”

In addition to the check mark of verification, Twitter also offers access to exclusive features like Edit tweet, custom app icons, Bookmark folders, NFT profile pictures, themes navigation and more. It is available for purchase on web for $8/month or $84/year or in-app on iOS or Android for $11/month.