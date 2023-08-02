Meta to bring AI-powered chatbots, users can have “human-like” conversations with them

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking over the whole world in every domain, and now Meta is stepping up their game with AI-powered chatbots. According to a recent Financial Times report, Meta is preparing to launch AI-powered chatbots with several personas as early as next month. Users on Facebook and Instagram, as well as other Meta social media sites, can communicate with the chatbots in a human-like manner.

This move comes as Meta tries to boost engagement on its platforms. Users will be able to search the platform and get recommendations using the chatbots. Of course, users can anticipate having fun experimenting with the chatbots.

According to the study, these chatbots will adopt a variety of identities, such as one that gives users travel advice in the manner of a surfer and another that sounds like Abraham Lincoln.

What’s more, the chatbots have the ability to gather additional user data, which would allow Meta to more effectively target users with relevant adverts and content. However, the chatbots are expected to cause privacy concerns given this possibility.

Previously, Meta rolled out a line of features that enhanced user engagement across the “Metaverse.” The entire user experience got an uplift from the new capabilities that Meta had launched for Instagram and Messenger. The tech giant rolled out Meta avatars, Animated Stickers, and Social Stickers. Each of these features added value to one’s conversations while also allowing them to express themselves in fresh ways.

Popular companies other than Meta are also interested in providing their users with access to AI-powered chatbots. Snapchat introduced its “My AI” chatbot in February, which is powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology. Users can converse with the AI, and Snapchat recently made it possible for premium users to send Snaps of their activities in exchange for generating Snaps from the chatbot. Furthermore, the business recently started “early testing” of sponsored links inside the feature.

