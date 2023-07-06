Meta Threads sign-up comes with big catch; deleting account will terminate your Instagram

As Threads has finally debuted, it has taken the internet by storm. Earlier today, Mark Zuckerberg posted on his new app that within 2 hours, the platform had seen over 2 million sign-ups. As per what Tech Crunch has reported, almost 10 million signups have been recorded within 11 hours. However, while we got busy with the new app in town, we might have missed one important thing.

As reported first by Tech Crunch, if you delete your Threads account, the linked Instagram account also gets deleted. When you set up your account, on the “How Threads Works” window, it is mentioned that the app is powered by Instagram, which means that Threads is a part of Instagram.

If one views the “Supplemental Privacy Policy” that the user agrees to when they create their account, they will notice a line that says, “You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.”

In the policy, one will find out that Threads offers a variety of tools to view, manage, download, and delete information in regards to Threads, but all of this can be managed only when one visits the Instagram settings.

With the Threads App, one can set “Take a Brake,” which allows the user to schedule a reminder to take a break when one spends that amount of time on Threads at once. The options include every 10 minutes, every 20 minutes, every 30 minutes, or never.

Further, you can also deactivate your account on a temporary basis. By deactivating, your profile, likes, threads, and replies will be hidden, and you can activate your account by logging back in. You can find these options in the account section of settings.

Another thing that one will see in the accounts section is the “Other Account Settings,” which include the deletion option. If you tap on it, it will automatically take you to your selected Instagram account’s settings.

