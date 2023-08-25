Meta readying ChatGPT rival Llama 2, know how it stacks up against it

In a move to assert its dominance in the AI-powered conversation, Meta has released a new tool code Llama built on top of its Llama 2 large language model. It will be a direct competitor to OpenAI’s renowned ChatGPT that has been making headlines for its exceptional results.

“Today, we are releasing Code Llama, a large language model (LLM) that can use text prompts to generate code. Code Llama is state-of-the-art for publicly available LLMs on code tasks, and has the potential to make workflows faster and more efficient for current developers and lower the barrier to entry for people who are learning to code,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

Meta explains that code Llama is a code-specialised version of Llama 2 that has been trained on code-specific datasets, sampling more data from that same dataset for longer. This allows it to understand the syntax and semantics of different programming languages, as well as the common patterns and conventions used by developers.

Code Llama is a large language model (LLM) that can generate code, complete code, create developer notes and documentation, be used for debugging, and more. Meta has released Code Llama in three sizes: 7B, 13B, and 34B parameters. The 34B is the most powerful, but they also require more computing resources. The 7B and 13B models are faster and more suitable for tasks that require low latency such as real-time code completion.

Code Llama is open source and free to use for research and commercial purposes. This means that anyone can use it to develop new coding tools and applications. Meta informs that the Llama models provide stable generations with up to 100,000 tokens of context. All models are trained on sequences of 16,000 tokens and show improvements on inputs with up to 100,000 tokens.

Code Llama can be use for variety of purposes such as completing incomplete code, debug code, generate documentation and comments for your code and to write code faster.

