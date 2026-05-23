Meta appears to have quietly released a new social networking app called Forum. The app, which focuses on discussions and community conversations, was recently discovered on the iOS App Store despite the company making no formal announcement about its launch.

Forum is expected to work in a way similar to Reddit, giving users a space to participate in topic-based conversations and online communities. Early details also suggest that people may need a Facebook account to sign in and use the app.

It lets users post with a nickname. The Forum app includes an ‘Ask’ button and an AI-powered tab designed to provide quick answers from groups across the app.

The Forum app was quietly added to the App Store without any public announcement, according to social media consultant Matt Navarra. The platform appears to focus heavily on Facebook communities and group-based conversations.

According to its App Store description, Forum is designed to offer users a space for meaningful discussions, community interaction, and reliable answers from people with shared interests.

The app is aimed at connecting users through topics ranging from niche interests and local advice to support communities, indicating that Meta could be preparing a competitor to Reddit.

App Store listing offers a glimpse at the interface of the Forum:

The App Store preview also reveals some details about how Forum works. The app’s main feed appears to focus on conversations from a user’s groups, making it easier to keep track of discussions and return to threads later without losing context.

Forum also includes an “Ask” option that gathers replies from different groups, helping users get suggestions and recommendations more quickly.

For community moderators, the app brings over management features already available on Facebook groups. Admins will also get access to a built-in assistant designed to help with tasks such as handling moderation, managing discussions, and supporting healthy community interactions while still giving admins full control over their groups.

App is compatible with devices running on iOS 18 or later:

The Forum app supports iPhones running iOS 18 and newer versions. According to its App Store listing, the platform is intended for users aged 13 and above.

At the moment, the app seems to be rolling out only in certain markets. It is currently unavailable for download on the App Store in India.