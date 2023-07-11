scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Meta Platforms’ social media apps back up after brief outage

At the peak of the outage, lasting over an hour, over 14,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while around 7,000 and 2,700 users faced issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
meta platforms
Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos are displayed in this illustration. (Photo source: Reuters)

Meta Platforms‘ social media apps Instagram and Facebook, messaging app WhatsApp and Twitter-rival Threads were all back up after a brief outage affecting thousands of users on Monday, according to Downdetector.com. At the peak of the outage, lasting over an hour, over 14,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while around 7,000 and 2,700 users faced issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively.

Also Read

Meta’s newest offering Threads also experienced an outage, with about 470 users reporting problems accessing the app.

Also Read

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users. Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the outages.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 10:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS