Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is staring down a $1.4 trillion penalty, a figure that rivals the company’s own market valuation, in what could become the most expensive legal battle in corporate history. The massive fine stems from a teen mental health lawsuit brought by four US states, with a high-stakes trial set to begin on August 18, 2026.

California, Colorado, Kentucky, and New Jersey are seeking financial damages from Mark Zuckerberg‘s company, according to Meta’s response to the states’ sealed penalty calculations. If the judgment goes against Meta, legal experts say it could pose an existential threat to the social media giant.

Why is Meta facing a $1.4 trillion fine?

State attorneys general calculated the $1.4 trillion figure by multiplying per-violation statutory fines, as set by state consumer protection laws, by the estimated number of teenagers and young users allegedly harmed by Meta’s platforms. When individual fines are applied across millions of minors over several years, the total escalates rapidly.

Meta’s legal team has pushed back forcefully, calling the calculation “completely detached from reality.” The company’s attorneys argued in their filing that a penalty of this size has no precedent in the history of consumer protection enforcement, pointing out that the Federal Trade Commission recently described a $1 billion penalty as the “largest ever” for a rule violation, a fraction of what these four states are demanding.

What do the states allege against Meta?

The upcoming trial before US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, is the culmination of years of growing public and political anger over social media’s impact on young people.

At its core, the states’ lawsuit alleges that Meta intentionally designed Facebook and Instagram to be addictive, using psychological triggers such as infinite scroll and variable algorithmic rewards to keep young users engaged for as long as possible. The states claim Meta did this while fully aware of the mental health risks, including anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia, and actively misled the public about the safety of its platforms.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a vocal leader in the coalition, has accused Meta of “putting profits ahead of children’s safety” and has pledged to hold the company “fully accountable” for fuelling what he described as a nationwide youth mental health crisis.

The August trial will combine these state-level consumer deception claims with a broader federal lawsuit brought by 29 states, which accuses Meta of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by harvesting data from minors without parental consent.

What is Meta’s defence in the teen mental health trial?

Meta has denied all wrongdoing and has attempted to have the case dismissed. In June 2026, Judge Rogers denied Meta’s bid to cancel the trial, ruling that significant factual disputes remain — specifically, whether the platforms were intentionally designed to be addictive and whether Meta misled the public about it.

In its defence, Meta is leaning on a clinical and legal technicality: “social media addiction” is not a formally recognised psychiatric condition in established medical manuals. Because it is not an official diagnosis, Meta argues that its past public statements denying that its platforms are addictive cannot legally be classified as false or misleading.

The company also contends that the states have failed to provide concrete evidence directly linking Instagram and Facebook’s platform designs to systemic psychological harm among teenagers, framing the $1.4 trillion demand as a theoretical maximum designed to generate headlines rather than reflect a realistic legal outcome.

Could TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat face similar fines?

Meta is not the only social media company under legal fire. Rivals including TikTok (ByteDance), YouTube (Alphabet), and Snapchat (Snap Inc.) are facing thousands of similar lawsuits in state and federal courts across the United States. The outcome of the Meta trial could set a precedent that shapes how regulators and courts treat other platforms accused of harming young users.

For Meta, the financial consequences have already started. Earlier this year, a New Mexico jury handed down a $375 million verdict after finding that Meta misled consumers about child safety on its apps. Separately, a California court upheld a $6 million addiction verdict against Meta and Google, piercing the historical liability shield that tech platforms have relied on under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

With the August 18 trial approaching, all eyes are on Oakland, and the verdict could reshape the relationship between Big Tech and the millions of teenagers who use its products every day.