Artificial intelligence talent is becoming one of the most expensive assets in the tech industry, and companies like Meta are paying extremely high salaries to attract and retain skilled engineers and researchers. According to a report by Business Insider, AI professionals are earning significantly more than traditional tech roles, highlighting the growing competition for expertise in this space.

Meta’s pay structure for engineers and AI talent

Meta’s salary data statistics have been collected from over 5,800 H-1B and similar visa petitions filed by Meta in 2025. It reveals a wide range of compensation across roles. Software engineers can earn between $120,000 and $480,000 annually, while senior roles and managers command even higher pay. In many cases, these figures only include base salary and do not account for bonuses or stock options, which can significantly increase total compensation.

For AI-related roles, the numbers are even higher. Machine learning engineers typically earn between $165,000 and $440,000, while research engineers can make up to $400,000. These salaries reflect the increasing importance of AI development within the company.

AI roles command the highest salaries

Among all positions, AI research engineers and scientists are among the highest-paid. Some top research engineers earn base salaries of up to $440,000 (around Rs. 3.7 crore), placing them at the top of Meta’s pay scale.

Data science roles also offer strong compensation, with data science directors earning around $320,000 and managers earning between $248,000 and $301,000. These figures show that data and AI roles are central to Meta’s long-term strategy.

AI talent war driving salaries

The rise in salaries is largely driven by intense competition among tech companies. Firms are actively competing to hire top AI researchers and engineers, often offering lucrative packages to attract talent from rivals. Reports suggest that overall compensation, including bonuses and stock, can go far beyond base salaries, sometimes reaching extremely high levels for top performers.

This competition has also led to aggressive hiring strategies, with companies trying to secure skilled professionals in areas like machine learning, data science, and AI infrastructure.

What does this mean for the tech industry?

Meta’s salary structure reflects a broader shift in the tech industry, where AI skills are becoming increasingly valuable. As companies continue to invest heavily in artificial intelligence, demand for skilled professionals is expected to remain high.

For professionals, this trend highlights the importance of developing AI-related skills, as these roles not only offer higher salaries but also play a key role in shaping the future of technology.