Artificial intelligence-created job automation is reshaping hiring in the tech industry. According to Andrew Bosworth, CTO Meta, in today’s competitive tech industry, college graduates should focus on building real skills rather than just waiting for the right opportunity. Bosworth’s message highlights a shift in how companies evaluate talent, placing more importance on practical experience than formal qualifications.

Focus on building not only learning

Bosworth, while speaking during an Instagram Q&A Ask Me Anything session, advised students and fresh graduates to move beyond theory and start creating. The crux of his message was clear that learning alone is not enough. Instead, candidates should actively work on projects, experiment with ideas, and gain hands-on experience. He stressed that continuous building helps develop practical skills that are directly relevant in real-world tech roles.

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Learning while doing is key to entering the tech industry

Andrew Bosworth emphasized that aspiring engineers need to fully immerse themselves in technology. This includes spending time coding, testing, and improving projects regularly. Rather than waiting for structured training or formal pathways, he encouraged individuals to learn by doing. According to him, consistent engagement with technology builds confidence and prepares candidates for industry challenges more effectively than passive learning.

Rise of “vibe coding” and AI tools

One of the more notable ideas he mentioned was “vibe coding,” where developers use AI tools to write and refine code using natural language. This reflects how the industry is evolving, with AI becoming part of the development process. Andrew Bosworth suggested that understanding and using such tools can give candidates an advantage, especially as companies increasingly adopt AI-driven workflows.

Practical skills over degrees

His comments also underline a broader trend in the tech industry: employers are prioritising skills over degrees. Instead of relying only on academic qualifications, companies are looking for candidates who can demonstrate their abilities through projects, prototypes, or contributions. This approach aligns with the growing demand for job-ready talent in a competitive hiring environment.

Conclusion

Andrew Bosworth’s advice comes at a time when the tech job market is becoming more competitive. Especially after AI-related job automation is erasing entry-level workers. Even companies are focusing on efficiency and real output. His message suggests that the traditional path of education followed by a job is shifting. For those entering the field, actively building and experimenting may be the most effective way to stand out and secure opportunities in the evolving tech landscape.