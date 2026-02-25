Meta Superintelligence Labs Chief AI officer Alexandr Wang was present at the ongoing AI Impact summit in New Delhi. The Scale AI founder said that we are at the beginning of a true acceleration in technology and 20265 will mark an inflection point in many ways.

At the AI Impact Summit Meta’s Chief during a chat with the former Prime Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak said that India’s artificial intelligence sector is growing at a surprising speed. Alexandr Wang said that India now has more consumer-focused AI startups than the United States.

His statement shows how quickly India is becoming an important player in the global AI race.

India as a strong AI example

Speaking at the summit, Alexandr Wang described India as a “very positive case study” for AI development. He said that after meeting Indian founders and investors, he noticed a strong rise in startups building AI products for everyday users.

Consumer AI startups are companies that create AI tools and apps for regular people — not just for businesses. According to Wang, India currently has more such startups than the US. This marks a big shift, as the US has traditionally led the global AI industry.

Why India is growing fast?

Wang highlighted several reasons behind India’s fast growth in AI. One major factor is the country’s large digital population. Hundreds of millions of Indians use platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. This gives companies a huge base of users to test and scale new AI tools quickly.

India also has a strong pool of engineers and developers. Many startups are building AI tools in areas like regional languages, chatbots, content creation, and productivity apps. Investors are also showing strong interest in funding AI ventures.

Together, these factors are helping India move ahead in the consumer AI space.

Next phase of AI

Alexandr Wang also spoke about how AI technology itself is changing. He explained that the industry is moving towards systems that can improve themselves over time. This means AI will not just complete tasks but also help build better versions of future AI systems.

He described this as a major turning point that could speed up innovation worldwide.

What this means for India?

India’s growing AI startup ecosystem could play an important role in the future of personal AI tools that work closely with individual users and understand their needs.

The message from the summit was clear that India is no longer just following global tech trends. It is becoming one of the key countries shaping the future of artificial intelligence.