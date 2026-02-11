Amid widespread discussion and debate around vibe coding, several high-profile experts — from Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella — have weighed in on the topic.

Alexander Wang, one of the highest paid employee’s in the artificial intelligence industry and one of the youngest billionaires in the industry, believes that the next generation needs to think differently about learning and building skills. His message came during an event where he encouraged teens to embrace a new way of engaging with technology that goes beyond traditional coding.

What “Vibe Coding” is?

Alexander Wang’s advice is vibe coding a fresh, approach to working with AI tools. Instead of memorising syntax or following programming lessons, vibe coding means telling AI systems in plain language what you want them to do and letting the tools do the heavy lifting.

This approach makes technology feel more creative and less intimidating, especially for beginners. Teens who experiment with AI tools in this way can quickly build real projects, learn by doing, and understand how intelligent systems respond and adapt. Wang says this kind of playful exploration builds confidence and practical skills that traditional classrooms might not offer.

Vibe Coding needs to be started at a young age:

Alexander Wang didn’t just describe vibe coding he stressed the importance of starting early. He compared the current moment in AI to the early days of personal computers, when young tech enthusiasts spent countless hours tinkering with hardware and software out of pure curiosity. That early passion, he says, helped shape future innovators.

According to him, children who spend time understanding and experimenting with AI today may have a significant advantage in tomorrow’s job market. He suggests that these tools will be central to many successful careers and that mastering them could open doors to high-paying roles across industries.

He likens the current phase to the early days of the personal computer era, when figures like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg gained a major edge by growing up experimenting with the first generation of computers.

“If you are like 13 years old, you should spend all of your time vibe coding,” he said in his recent TBPN interview. “That’s how you should live your life.”

Changing tech skills!

Alexander Wang’s advice is a larger shift in how technology is learned and applied. Coding is no longer just about memorising lines of text it’s about working alongside intelligent systems that can interpret human instructions. By learning these tools early, students can position themselves for a future where AI plays a key role in creating and shaping new products and services.

In a fast-moving tech industry Alexander Wang’s message to the young is simple be curious, experiment boldly, and let the tools help you build your future.