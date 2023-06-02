Meta announces Quest 3 mixed reality headset for $499.99: Details

Meta has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset. The device will start shipping this fall at $499.99 for 128GB variant. For users who require additional storage space, an extra storage option will be made available.

Meta Quest 3 features a higher resolution display and pancake optics, for sharper and more immersive content viewing. The Quest 3 will be equipped with a next-generation Snapdragon chipset that offers more than double the graphical performance of its predecessor.

Meta’ s Quest 3 has undergone a redesign, resulting in a 40% slimmer optic profile compared to its predecessor, Quest 2. Additionally, the Touch Plus controllers have been streamlined and ergonomically redesigned, to give a more natural and immersive gaming experience.

With its backward compatibility, the Quest 3 can access the Quest 2 catalog of over 500 VR games, apps, and experiences. Meta has also promised exciting new VR and MR titles to be launched alongside the Quest 3.

To make VR even more accessible, Meta has announced a price reduction for the Quest 2, starting June 4. The 128GB variant will be available for $299.99 USD, and the 256GB variant will be priced at $349.99 USD. Additionally, both the Quest 2 and the upcoming Quest Pro will receive a performance upgrade through a software update and the introduction of Dynamic Resolution Scaling.

Meta’s Quest 3 comes days ahead of Apple’s WWDC which is set to take place in an online format on June 5. The Cupertino-giant is expected to make multiple announcements at the event including its first-ever mixed reality headset called Reality Pro. The device is rumoured to cost around $3000 and come with some high-level specs to beat its competitors.