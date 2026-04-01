Who is to blame for the mass layoffs? If you are to believe major technology firms like Meta, Amazon, and Google, the ongoing wave of job layoffs is being increasingly attributed to rapid advancements in AI.

It is AI that they say helps in achieving greater efficiency and accomplishing more with smaller teams – that’s why the layoffs are rampant across the industry. Executives highlight AI’s transformative potential, but some observers suggest the narrative serves as a convenient explanation amid heavy investments in AI infrastructure and broader cost-management efforts.

Tech firms go ahead with mass layoffs

In recent weeks, several tech firms have announced or signaled plans to shrink their workforces. Meta has laid off hundreds of employees in the past three months, including around 700 last week across divisions such as Reality Labs, core Facebook teams, recruiting, sales, and global operations. Reports indicate the Facebook parent firm may ultimately reduce its workforce by up to 20% as it struggles with soaring costs for AI infrastructure while preparing for productivity gains from AI-assisted workflows.

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Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated, “I think that 2026 is going to be the year that AI starts to dramatically change the way that we work.” The company continues to ramp up AI spending significantly and is still hiring in AI departments.

Then there’s Amazon, which recently confirmed cuts of approximately 16,000 corporate jobs in January, representing nearly 10% of its workforce in that segment. Executives have stated that the restructuring allows for efficiency improvements enabled by widespread AI adoption across operations. The company is reportedly planning massive AI-related capital expenditures, with projections of potentially exceeding $200 billion investments over the coming year.

Google’s parent firm Alphabet has also been part of the broader wave of announcements or warnings about workforce adjustments, joining peers in pointing to AI as a factor enabling leaner structures. Smaller players such as Pinterest and Atlassian have issued similar signals. Fintech firm Block Inc., led by Jack Dorsey, took a particularly direct approach. The company cut nearly 4,000 roles, with Dorsey highlighting that the moves were driven by the growing capabilities of “intelligence tools,” which allow much smaller teams to deliver stronger results.

On the whole, tech sector layoffs in 2026 have already crossed 60,000 across the industry in the first few months of the year.

Is AI the real culprit?

Collectively, major tech companies, including Amazon, Meta, Google, and Microsoft, are expected to invest around $650 billion in AI over the coming year. This massive capital investment in data centers, models, and talent is occurring alongside the reductions, raising questions about the dual nature of the strategy, i.e., using AI both as a productivity enhancer and as a justification for reallocating resources.

Tech investor Terrence Rohan offered a candid perspective, noting that framing layoffs around AI advancements creates a more acceptable public narrative than traditional explanations like cost pressures or over-hiring. “Pointing to AI makes a better blog post,” he said.

Critics and analysts point out that companies are simultaneously eliminating roles while aggressively hiring AI specialists and pouring billions into the technology. Others argue that factors such as past over-expansion, efforts to flatten management layers, and the need to fund expensive AI bets play significant roles.